EDITORIAL: Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma’s dirty dozen

Some may believe President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle this week was a show of force. The truth is far more mundane: in reality, it is yet another example of Zuma’s fickleness. This, after all, is his second reshuffle in seven months; his 12th in just seven years at the Union Buildings.

It is getting to the stage that jokes are doing the rounds, saying Zuma’s ministers would have a hard time getting credit as very few can produce evidence of three consecutive payslips.

This time, Zuma shifted ministers around in key portfolios such as state security, energy, communications, home affairs and higher education. His choices suggest — once again — that he has little regard for the country and governance.