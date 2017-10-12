Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Why the fury over KPMG is intensifying

12 October 2017 - 12:30

Much of the damage that has been done to audit and consulting firm KPMG has been self-inflicted. It hasn’t grasped that when things go badly wrong with any institution, the judgment by clients and stakeholders is guided not by the nature of the disaster itself but by the way it is handled.

Its ham-fisted efforts at damage control suggest that if KPMG’s advice to its clients is of a similar standard, these clients should be dashing out the door to find someone else to look after them.

A few weeks back, KPMG seemed to have acted decisively when it boldly announced the departure of nine senior executives, including CEO Trevor Hoole. This was seen as a forced mass resignation — in effect, dismissal.

Now, however, it has emerged that those executives were paid severance packages — presumably commensurate with their seniority and experience. This implies that rather than acting because of any great conviction that errors were made, KPMG just wanted these executives to go, and go quickly, hoping this would make the shouting stop.

In other words, KPMG panicked — bungling further by then only partially withdrawing its report on the alleged Sars "rogue unit".

Why Reserve Bank keeps KPMG in the game

Reserve Bank policy only allows a ‘big four’ firm to audit banks, which may be why it hasn’t dealt more harshly with KPMG
News & Fox
3 hours ago

It misjudged the scale of the damage and public sentiment, thinking paying back fees would be enough. It didn’t consult the aggrieved victims of the "rogue unit" episode before deciding on its "reparations".

And since then, KPMG has taken an inordinately long time to appoint a panel to investigate what went wrong with the audits of Gupta companies and the Sars report. They are in the absurd position of having admitted fault before even discovering what they did wrong.

Circuses have been run with a far greater sense of order, planning and forethought.

Meanwhile, clients desert steadily. People who work at KPMG say the atmosphere is like a morgue, with people stealthily brushing up their CVs as if their lives depended on it.

Some have argued that the fallout over KPMG is overdone, that all it actually did was mess up a copy-and-paste job in the Sars report, overreach on a few findings and fail to trace the source of funding in an audit. They’ll say it’s not the first time SA has had an auditing disaster and point to Brett Kebble’s forged financials, African Bank’s understated provisions and LeisureNet’s dubious income recognition as just a few examples.

But, actually, the KPMG case is the straw that broke the public’s trust. If you can’t trust just two items in an audit, why are auditing firms paid immense fees every year? It’s true that none of the auditing firms is entirely innocent — it’s just that the buck has stopped here.

ANN CROTTY: The secret world of consultants

Bright light of disclosure is what consultants need
Opinion
5 hours ago

It speaks of other frustrations too: the use of expensive consultants by organisations that are supposed to have their own expertise.

There are many jokes about consultants, including that they look at your watch and charge you to tell you what the time is. Given the fees charged by KPMG and McKinsey, it seems there are many executives in state-owned companies who cannot tell the time at all.

Perhaps it is time for auditing companies to go back to auditing, rather than moonlighting (often badly) as consultants and advisers. They’re like doctors who decide they’re now going to run the HR department or manage the hospitals too.

It is not just KPMG: the auditing profession has suffered serious damage to its reputation. We need to know what will happen to fix it — beyond snapping up clients who are deserting KPMG.

Also in FM:

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Not with my bank fees, you don't!

This is the last month in which my meagre salary will go through Standard Bank
Opinion
4 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The humble chair a symbol of SA’s decline

Political chair throwing incident frightened DA delegates so much that their chairs were bolted to the floor. Say what you will about the DA, at ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Top brass mopping up Sharemax debris stand to score stock worth R946m — for free

It’s the sort of distasteful get-rich-quick scheme that gives capitalism a bad name
Opinion
6 hours ago

What the future of work looks like — and what it means for SA's job crisis

New technologies, especially robotics and artificial intelligence, are advancing faster than an average CEO can keep track. So does this hold promise ...
Features
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Pace of state capture picking up
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Dodgy Russia gas deal is riddled with intrigue
Opinion
3.
BRONWYN NORTJE: Why nosediving SAA no longer ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
How Ithuba loads the odds against Lotto players ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Imagine a new political home
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

FROM THE WSJ: The long, winding and treacherous road to the Gupta’s state ...
National

As more firms cut ties with KPMG, the audit company names nine new executives
Companies / Financial Services

In the state-capture depression, it is darkly satisfying to hate on KPMG
Opinion

ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: Moral of KPMG saga is that corruption starts with people
Opinion

Standard Bank reviews ties with SAP, McKinsey
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.