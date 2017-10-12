Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Gigaba’s actions speak loudest

Wherever Gigaba has been, entities under his control have collapsed. The PIC will be no different

12 October 2017 - 12:27
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

In a recent editorial, the Financial Mail warned: "Watch what Gigaba does, not what he says." The finance minister’s instruction last week that the Public Investment Corp (PIC) board, chaired by his deputy, must conduct a forensic investigation into "any concerns" of irregularities is nothing but a continuation of Malusi Gigaba’s fishing expedition to find a way to get rid of PIC CEO Daniel Matjila and key members of the executive.

With that instruction, Gigaba has removed any doubt that he did not believe himself when he said he had "absolute confidence in Matjila’s integrity and staff of the PIC" on September 26. Just a week later he was demanding an investigation. But the PIC board had already instituted an investigation into Matjila on September 15, and cleared him 14 days later.

In his instruction to PIC chairman Sfiso Buthelezi (seen by the Financial Mail), Gigaba concedes: "The PIC is among the best performing public entities with a good track record and it contributes significantly to the economy. Any form of uncertainty in the PIC would further destabilise the economy."

About that he is correct. But the PIC has been a paragon of virtue precisely because previous finance ministers were people of integrity. That has changed.

Wherever Gigaba has been, entities under his control have collapsed. The PIC will be no different.

PIC caught in crossfire as capture rumours fly

PIC chairman Sfiso Buthelezi throws down the gauntlet to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to test his allegations that the organisation is the target ...
Business
4 days ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Needy state may grasp at private pension funds

A plan to force private-sector pension funds to invest in government assets has a precedent: the National Party relied on it for 33 years
Opinion
4 days ago

Gigaba wants thorough airing of PIC investments to rebuild confidence

The finance minister is also considering unions’ request for representation on the Public Investment Corporation’s board
National
6 days ago

Keep a close eye on the PIC, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The presidential hopeful urges union members attending Sadtu’s national general council to keep a close eye on the Public Investment Corporation
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Pace of state capture picking up
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Dodgy Russia gas deal is riddled with intrigue
Opinion
3.
BRONWYN NORTJE: Why nosediving SAA no longer ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
How Ithuba loads the odds against Lotto players ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Imagine a new political home
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast as politics shake confidence
Economy

EDITORIAL: Pace of state capture picking up
Opinion / Editorials

As more firms cut ties with KPMG, the audit company names nine new executives
Companies / Financial Services

Bailouts could send SA cap in hand to IMF
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.