EDITORIAL: Loosening the PIC purse strings

Eight years of the sustained looting of public resources may tempt the common man into thinking the looting brigade would finally be satisfied with its efforts. But he wouldn’t be more wrong. Rather, the appetites of the looters seem to increase at a much faster pace than that at which the public purse empties.

Sure, public sector corruption is as old as the state of SA in all its forms. The corruption of the various governments until 1994 each had its own characteristics. Of course, restrictions on media and civil rights made the corruption seem less prevalent during apartheid than in the open and free society of SA afterwards.

But the freedom of democracy has made it possible for society not only to see corruption happening, but also to comment on and publicly condemn it.

What seems to have drastically changed with the escalation of corruption — particularly in the past eight years — is its institutionalisation by a government that was previously centred on human rights and the rule of law.

These days, to be a politician in charge of a government department seems to be equivalent to getting a blank cheque to loot. In fact, it seems the ladder to greater things is a demonstrably dodgy track record.