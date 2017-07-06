Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Today it’s the press ...

06 July 2017 - 06:32
Picture: ISTOCK

Three years ago, speaking in Burma of all places, American President Barack Obama spoke of how "societies that repress journalists ultimately oppress other people as well".

At home, in the past week, we’ve seen a spate of attacks, both physical and with smears, on journalists, including on this magazine’s editor-at-large Peter Bruce and its former editor Tim Cohen. The full extent of the intimidation of the brave SABC journalist Suna Venter, who tragically died last week partly due to this stress, is an alarming sign of this trend.

PETER BRUCE: The price of writing about the Guptas

Nothing happens without the Gupta brothers agreeing to it. I have no doubt they approved and paid for my surveillance
Opinion
6 days ago

Such violence has, of course, been par for the course in the most autocratic nations — think Sudan or Ethiopia. But in SA, it represents a disturbing new front when it comes to some groups’ intolerance towards the country’s constitution.

Of course, it doesn’t help that in the US, Donald Trump has set the worst possible example. This week, he tweeted a doctored video clip of himself punching someone with a superimposed logo of CNN. Trump, the vainglorious archetype of the sociopathic politician, is the sole reason why the US has fallen to 43rd in the Reporters Without Borders press freedom rankings — far below SA’s 31st.

But the good news is the ANC has vowed to act against the thugs. It’s crucial these aren’t empty words: as Obama put it, today it’s the press fighting for their rights, tomorrow it’s everyone else.

Business Day editor assaulted by Black First Land First

Peter Bruce and Tim Cohen were cornered by BLF protesters outside Bruce’s home due to articles critical of the Gupta family
National
6 days ago

RAY HARTLEY: We must condemn these attacks on a leading journalist

'Today there are a handful of protesters, tomorrow we will find ourselves living in a banana republic where covert violence is used against the free ...
News
6 days ago

Rent-a-crowd protesters target Peter Bruce at home for exposing Guptas

Bruce says he has no doubt that the protest could be linked to an opinion piece in Business Day in which he writes that he was targeted by the Guptas ...
National
6 days ago

