EDITORIAL: Zuma’s dunces fail Mogoeng’s test

There can be few people with whom Jacob Zuma must be more bitterly disappointed than chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Sure, Thuli Madonsela might come close, but she was far more of an unknown quantity than Mogoeng was when Zuma appointed him in September 2011.

In 2011, Mogoeng was derided as exactly the sort of apparently compromised candidate a fatally compromised president would want. For example, Mogoeng had failed to recuse himself in a case in which his wife acted as a lawyer; he was relatively inexperienced (vastly so, compared to Dikgang Moseneke) and he had a record of awful decisions in rape cases, including cutting a sentence of a rapist he described as “tender”.

But once in office, Mogoeng has been a revelation, an inspiration even — for all but Zuma.

Last week, in delivering a judgment effectively telling speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete it was her constitutional duty to hold a secret ballot on the no-confidence vote against Zuma, Mogoeng seemed nothing less than the embodiment of the country’s moral compass.

Mogoeng said MPs “are required to swear or affirm faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the constitution and laws. Nowhere does the supreme law provide for them to swear allegiance to their political parties.”

In other words, when a politician senses an inner conflict of party versus country, their “irrevocable undertaking” is to the people. It’s a duty that Zuma, as well as some ministers (think Bathabile Dlamini) treat as a mere suggestion.

Mogoeng repeated this theme, saying MPs must do all they can to “advance our constitutional project of improving the lives of all citizens, freeing their potential and generally ensuring accountability for the way things are done.”