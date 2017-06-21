Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Too late for Lynne Brown

21 June 2017 - 14:21
Lynne Brown. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Lynne Brown. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Lynne Brown, the once-respectable public enterprises minister, seems to have finally had her Damascene moment — too late.

Until now, Brown has gone to embarrassing lengths to defend Eskom’s bumbling board. Of Brian Molefe’s short-lived and ill-advised return as CEO, Brown said "Eskom will benefit" from his return.

Now, in a U-turn that would make even Donald Trump blush, Brown has thrown Molefe and the Eskom board that reported to her under the bus. 

In an affidavit, Brown now questions the existence of a legal opinion used by the board to justify Molefe’s return, saying the board’s conduct was "suspicious" and she had "lost confidence" in it.

Brown says Molefe’s excuse for asking for R30m (that he was taking early retirement) was a facade. "No reasonable person in Mr Molefe’s position ... could have assumed that he would have been entitled to early retirement without checking the rules of the pension fund," she says.

That is self-evident. No reasonable person would have believed the ever-more outlandish excuses the board provided either. But the fact is, Brown was the political head of Eskom and she went along with their tenuous explanations. If anyone should have stood up, it was her.

Only, she didn’t. Had she shown real leadership, it would have saved the country — and her — a red face.

Corrupt SOEs lie at the heart of SA’s economic woes

The lust for loot has to stop to prevent the country slipping deeper into financial crises, write Misheck Mutize and Sean Gossel
National
1 day ago

Ngubane is not off the hook by resigning

An ANC study group says the Eskom chairman’s resignation is simply a way to avoid accountability and is thus ‘suspect’
Companies
8 days ago

Eskom faces eighth inquiry in 10 years

Poor governance practices at Eskom have crumbled under the watch of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, DA charges
National
9 days ago

TOXIC NETWORK: Gigaba and Brown eased Gupta allies in

E-mails add weight to claims they aided state capture
National
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector is now a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LEON LOUW: Yet another unlawful arrest at yet ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: More kicks to a fallen economy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: By playing two sides, Malusi Gigaba ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reckless shot at ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

JAMIE CARR: Averting the apocalypse
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

ESKOM DEAL: Fuelling the fire
Features

CHEQUE MATES: How leaked e-mails lay bare Gupta game of state capture
Features / Cover Story

EDITORIAL: Whatever happened to Lynne Brown?
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.