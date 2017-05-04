EDITORIAL: Where Zuma won’t go, SA courts must

President Jacob Zuma is wont to complain that his critics run to court to overturn his decisions at every turn. Back in 2011, he told a group of judges that it would help if "political disputes were resolved politically", saying "we must not get a sense that there are those who wish to co-govern the country through the courts, when they have not won the popular vote during elections".

But if Zuma ran his administration properly, there’d be no room for his critics to embarrass him in court every other week. If he did his job, in others words, the courts wouldn’t have to.

Last week, the Western Cape high court delivered one of the strongest of its many rebukes against Zuma, setting aside his pet project — the hugely lucrative but opaque R1trillion nuclear energy plan.

The ruling was a thumping victory for small civil society and environmental activists, serving to highlight the arrogance and disdain within government for the proper rule of law while underscoring that some institutions — like the courts — are still muddling along, keeping SA’s democracy project on track against diminishing odds.

It was a crucial victory for Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute — two nonprofit organisations which had fought the battle for transparency and the correct procedure for nearly two years, against Zuma, his ministers, Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

Their central argument was there had been no proper public participation or consultation before government forged ahead with its plan to build 9,600MW of nuclear power‚ which meant the building plan was "irrational and unreasonable".

Zuma, resistant to anyone telling him what he couldn’t do, flatly dismissed these arguments, saying his determinations amounted to an "executive policy", put together by his policymakers.