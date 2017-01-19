EDITORIAL: Does Ramaphosa have the appetite?

Of course, the 63m Americans who voted for Trump do not care about Davos. Nor, for that matter, do the ANC power brokers who decide whether Ramaphosa will succeed President Jacob Zuma. Many in the ANC, perpetually preoccupied with elections and access to patronage, are as little interested as Trump in what comes out of the great talk-shop in the snow at Davos.

Still, there are some interesting parallels between Trump and Ramaphosa. Neither man has a power base in his own party. Both came to high office from the business world. Neither has experience of any consequence in civic administration — not even a minor cabinet portfolio. Both are wealthy, which is reassuring as it means neither needs to be in politics for the money.

But that also highlights a key difference between the political cultures of the two countries. In the US, it is something of a tradition that you go into politics when you have made your money: high political office or an ambassadorship is often a reward for campaign contributions.

But in SA, politics has been largely about gaining access to wealth. In this sense, Ramaphosa is a welcome break from the past.

Ramaphosa has been an heir-apparent for years. When Nelson Mandela emerged from jail in 1990, it was Ramaphosa who shepherded him back into the public eye. When Mandela then spoke to the world, it was Ramaphosa who stood there, holding the microphone.