EDITORIAL: Does Ramaphosa have the appetite?
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa leads the SA delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. It’s a
role that suits him and should, theoretically, strengthen his position in the gathering storm that is the ANC leadership contest.
Davos is perhaps the most advanced expression of the integrated global ruling elite. The snowy village is where most of the key influencers of the world’s business and politics meet.
It is ironic, then, that Davos takes place in the same week that Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president. Trump’s impatience with multilateralism suggests a new era of aggressive isolationism in US politics that will undermine the importance of Davos as an agenda-setting event.
Of course, the 63m Americans who voted for Trump do not care about Davos. Nor, for that matter, do the ANC power brokers who decide whether Ramaphosa will succeed President Jacob Zuma. Many in the ANC, perpetually preoccupied with elections and access to patronage, are as little interested as Trump in what comes out of the great talk-shop in the snow at Davos.
Still, there are some interesting parallels between Trump and Ramaphosa. Neither man has a power base in his own party. Both came to high office from the business world. Neither has experience of any consequence in civic administration — not even a minor cabinet portfolio. Both are wealthy, which is reassuring as it means neither needs to be in politics for the money.
But that also highlights a key difference between the political cultures of the two countries. In the US, it is something of a tradition that you go into politics when you have made your money: high political office or an ambassadorship is often a reward for campaign contributions.
But in SA, politics has been largely about gaining access to wealth. In this sense, Ramaphosa is a welcome break from the past.
Ramaphosa has been an heir-apparent for years. When Nelson Mandela emerged from jail in 1990, it was Ramaphosa who shepherded him back into the public eye. When Mandela then spoke to the world, it was Ramaphosa who stood there, holding the microphone.
In 1994, he appeared to have Mandela’s blessing for the post of deputy president. This seemed just reward: he had been a leading extra-parliamentary opponent of apartheid and one of the few whom PW Botha dared not jail. And he had earned his coalface credentials as a shrewd leader of the National Union of Mineworkers.
Yet it was Thabo Mbeki, schooled in the silky skills of Western diplomacy after 30 years in exile, and as cunning a Machiavelli as SA politics has ever seen, who became deputy.
The key difference between Ramaphosa and Trump is that the latter has a voracious appetite for campaigning — he is the flamboyant "reality" TV star with the instinct that people like being entertained not lectured to, as Hillary Clinton did.
Trump is now in the position of the dog that unexpectedly catches the bus he’s been chasing. Nobody was more stunned when he beat Clinton — and it’s clear he has no idea what to do or even how (though, characteristically, he’ll bluster that he does).
Some of his plans will please some constituencies — lower taxes, higher tariffs, walling out Mexicans — but as a package, he remains inconsistent and unpresidential. He makes George W Bush look like Franklin D Roosevelt.
Ramaphosa, by contrast, is presidential, and has a pretty good idea of what to do with the bus, were he to catch it. The question for him, rather, is whether he has the temperament or the appetite for the chase.
Please login or register to comment.