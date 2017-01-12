EDITORIAL: The real crisis of SA’s matric results

Alternatively, these pupils can exit the system earlier with a less advanced qualification, but one that still equips them for further training that enables them to make their way elsewhere.

Motshekga made much of the 88% pass rate in the Free State, the highest of the nine provinces. This, it turns out, was not because the Free State’s pupils are suddenly cleverer and have better teachers, but because, of the province’s 55,000 pupils in grade 10 in 2014, less than half survived in the system to write matric two years later. Motshekga’s celebration was roundly mocked on social media.

But the truth is that on this score at least, Motshekga was right: this is exactly what should be happening. Children who are not capable of passing matric should not be writing it in the first place.

Having said that, the problem with the Free State scenario is that the right thing is happening for the wrong reason. The missing Free State pupils most likely just dropped out, rather than exiting the system formally with some kind of qualification they can use. They are deemed "failures" — a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Two generations ago, before "mark inflation" and the rise of false aspiration in the 1960s and 1970s, the white education system in SA had an exit ticket known as the Junior Certificate, or "JC". This was awarded after the examination at the end of the old standard eight (now grade 10). Many boys left school with this legitimate qualification and became apprentices in a range of artisan trades — electrician, plumber, bricklayer — and girls generally worked in commerce and offices. There was no stigma to such certificates or such work. Exclude the racist exclusivity, and there is a simple lesson there for the modern system.

As much as many argue this point, the fact is that there is no problem with the matric examination in itself – it has been benchmarked against global standards. It is merely the scoreboard at the end of the game. In that sense, we should be thankful that it is telling us the truth.

But it is the unfolding crisis taking place during the game itself — the 10 years of schooling leading up to grades 11 and 12 with an abysmal standard of most public teaching — that is the real unaddressed tragedy.