SAA board: yet another obstacle from Zuma

Is the "new" SA Airways (SAA) board really a victory for finance minister Pravin Gordhan?

This is one theory doing the rounds, which few are willing to entertain precisely because the airline’s board will still be chaired by the disastrous Dudu Myeni, the chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation whose stewardship of SAA has brought it to the brink of collapse.

It’s clear that cabinet was anything but unanimous about the list of new SAA board members. Discussions were, it is understood, long and fractious.

Treasury initially proposed a new list of SAA board members as long ago as April. But, crucially, Myeni’s name wasn’t on the list — leading to a stalemate with Zuma, who insisted she remain.

In the end, the final list of directors reflects a compromise deal, with Myeni remaining chair. The silver lining, at least, is that there are some nominees who may provide a check to Myeni’s paranoia, which has led many SAA executives to jump ship. For one, Tryphosa Ramano has been nominated as Myeni’s deputy. Ramano was a finance director at the airline until 2006, and has since worked as the financial director at cement company PPC. Another on the list of nominees is former Financial Mail columnist and economist Nazmeera Moola.

Whether this board can bring stability to the airline remains to be seen. Either way, it won’t be easy: there have been no less than seven people filling the seat of CEO at the airline in the past four years alone. Many of them have had bitter fall-outs with Myeni, who is said to have a rather rudimentary grasp of corporate governance, to put it politely.

But a new board had to be agreed before treasury would provide the R5bn guarantee that the airline needs to convince its auditors to sign off its financial statements.

As long as Myeni remains, the new board could never be said to be ideal. For the airline’s sake, let’s hope it can find a way to work around yet another hurdle Zuma has thrown in the country’s way.