Editorial: Sasol’s fuel price pain will continue

Sasol’s warning that the estimated cost of its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana in the US had risen should not have come as such a shock this week.

The evidence has been there for a while: significantly declining oil prices, a severely weakened rand and low commodity prices generally.

In addition, like all major infrastructure projects, the 1.5Mt/year plant, ethane cracker and 96,000 barrels/day gas-to-liquids project was always going to face some delays.

Because the current lower oil prices make most of the project uneconomical, Sasol chose to delay construction progress, hoping completion in 2019 would coincide with higher prices.

That on its own adds to the cost of the borrowed money it employs for the project.

Whereas the company had indicated four years ago that the whole complex would cost US$11bn-$14bn to complete, it later dropped the gas-to-liquids aspect, lowering the estimated cost to $8bn.

But this week it said this would now jump up to $11bn.

“While the detailed review is still in progress, current indications are that the estimated capital expenditure increase is mostly due to construction delays caused by higher-than-expected rainfall, higher labour costs, certain of the lump-sum bid contract prices being higher than originally estimated, as well as quantities of bulk materials being in excess of those included in the original estimate,” says the company.

Back in 2013 when the final investment decision was made, the oil price was $120/bbl. Now it is $50/bbl, and the major oil producers can’t agree on production levels.

There will still be more pain ahead as the oil price will stay low in a global economy that is growing slowly. Along with that, costs on the project will continue to escalate.

Sasol investors must brace for more, milder shocks.