Editorial: Uber does to meter taxis what rail did to horses

The horse could not hold back the railway. The railway could not hold back the internal combustion engine. Or the jet aircraft. Horses survived, of course, for recreation and gambling, and railways found niches where their capacity and cost remained superior to what roads could offer, as in becoming the carriers of choice for large-volume, heavy traffic like minerals, and in commuter services and luxury travel.

The metered taxi drivers in Johannesburg and Cape Town are behaving like the owners of the horse-drawn coaches that linked the great cities of Victorian England, before coaching was made redundant within a decade by cheaper, faster and more comfortable trains. In SA, the country was opened up by the railways. A team of oxen could pull two tons of goods at 3km/h, whereas the early steam engines, rudimentary as they were, could pull 200t over long distances at 30km/h.

Of course the angry transport riders lobbied for protection, but it was no contest — just as it is no contest between the obsolete metered taxi and Uber. Thanks to its sophisticated software, Uber can deliver a journey from anywhere to anywhere that roads go, almost immediately, at a price that is usually radically lower than the opposition. It also offers a “business class” option which has never occurred to the taxi industry.

However, the Gauteng government is to be commended for responding quickly to the need to regularise the Uber business model, which is in harmony with the province’s visionary strategy for transport in the country’s economic hub.