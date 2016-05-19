Editorial: A Gordhan arrest would end it all

IN 2013, the Financial Mail suggested SA was on a slippery slope to junk status. Though we thought it would take a serious deterioration over several years, it was clear that based on SA’s policies at the time, our creditworthiness would fall.

What we hadn’t factored in, however, was that besides outright neglect of the economy, government would actively sabotage it — hastening this trajectory.

The most obvious act of sabotage was “Nenegate” or “9/12”, the evening last December when President Jacob Zuma sacked finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and replaced him with David Des van Rooyen.

Under pressure from business leaders and the forces of reason within the ANC, Zuma backtracked, reinstating Pravin Gordhan to Nene’s former post.

Gordhan’s first few months back in office have been remarkable not only for the vigour with which he has set about trying to repair SA’s investment credentials, but also for how he has wrestled the clandestine issue of state capture into the open. His running battle with the Hawks is now SA’s hottest news story, day after day.

This has lifted the lid on the way cronyism and patronage has metastasised across the public service. Until Nenegate, this cancer had spread unchecked, leaving hollowed-out state institutions in its wake.

Of course, there were always going to be consequences, so it’s no surprise that Gordhan’s job hangs by a thread. According to the Sunday Times, the Hawks are poised to arrest him for espionage related to the surveillance activities of the SA Revenue Service’s supposed “rogue unit”.

Sensing a rerun of 9/12, the rand had retreated to a two-month high of R15.74/$ by Tuesday, while bond yields are climbing.

This is ominous news, considering that ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) are now in SA, mulling over the need for a downgrade.

Typically, rating agencies wouldn’t make such a decision based on the exit of a finance minister. They’d wait to see how the new incumbent performed in the post.

But this isn’t an isolated event. The removal of Gordhan on specious charges would be seen as a repeat of 9/12 — only this time the fallout would be far worse.

For the economy, it would be game over, implying the bad guys had won. After all, a president who doesn’t have the appetite to retain a Gordhan can’t have too much of an appetite for accountable government.

It also suggests that forces loyal to Zuma are willing to preserve his presidency at the country’s expense, as they surely know what Gordhan’s exit would mean for the economy. After all, Nenegate wiped R95bn off the pensions of government employees and caused the rand to skid well past R17/$. Should Gordhan be arrested, the rand could well go into free-fall.

Until now, SA’s scorecard wasn’t looking too bad. While there has been little movement on fixing state-owned enterprises, there has been an absence of load-shedding, some progress on labour reforms and the expansion of the independent power producer model.

Moody’s certainly believed enough progress had been made to suspend any downgrade for the time being. But Moody’s assessment of the economy, received so triumphantly by Gordhan a week ago, is now beginning to look like political naivety.

S&P is a different creature entirely. It has ranked SA’s foreign denominated debt on the bottom rung of the investment grade ladder with a negative outlook. Its ratings actions are due on June 3 and in December.

Last month, S&P said SA’s progress was being undermined by “political noise”, including the fact that Gordhan was “fighting for his political survival”.

It is doubtful that S&P will cut SA to junk status in June purely on rumours that the Hawks are circling Gordhan. But it will be aware that, should Gordhan be removed, much of the progress since his appointment could unravel. Even if Gordhan hangs on, it seems likely that without Zuma’s backing he will be unable to deliver the tougher reforms — such as on state-owned enterprises.

The predictable result is that SA’s growth will falter and, at some stage during 2016, S&P will downgrade the country to junk.

And then, if the Zuma camp isn’t reined in, SA will discover just how many rungs below investment grade a country can fall.