JAMIE CARR: OnlyFans makes hay, and money, while the sun shines
In 2024 it received $7.2bn from subscribers and paid out $5.8bn to creators, bringing revenue to $1.4bn and pretax profit to $684m
28 August 2025 - 05:00
OnlyFans: Prurient pay-off
It’s hardly headline news to suggest that sex sells, but nobody has ever sold it as successfully as OnlyFans. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.