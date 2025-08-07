JAMIE CARR: In Saks-cloth and ashes
Saks Global, parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, wanted to create a new powerhouse in the luxury department store world. Instead, it’s teetering on the edge of default
07 August 2025 - 05:00
Figma: Design, disrupt, dominate
The average reaction to a 19-year-old pitching a plan to knock a dominant company like Adobe off its perch would be along the lines of “Come off it, mate, you’re having a laugh, you’re two years away from being trusted with a medium-strength lager, come back when you’re shaving”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.