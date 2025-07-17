JAMIE CARR: Elon aims for world domination
xAI is not the only arrow in Musk’s quiver whose valuation is heading for the stratosphere, with SpaceX reported to be seeking to raise $1bn at a valuation of $400bn
17 July 2025 - 05:00
xAI: Musk’s meteoric millions
For a company that was launched only in 2023, Elon Musk’s xAI is seeing its valuation rocketing at rates that would strike a chord with fans of the headier days of the Weimar Republic. Its series B fundraising in May 2024 valued the company at $18bn, which starts to look a bit more like a tip than an investment compared with the range of $170bn-$200bn that it’s reported to be looking for in its latest round. ..
