JAMIE CARR: Hard numbers globally show China’s new soft toy success
So popular are the dolls that shops in London and Singapore had to suspend sales when fights broke out among customers
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Pop Mart: China’s soft power
Analysts poring over data to work out the location of China’s next attempt to flex its global ambitions generally concentrate on the more obvious routes, such as military and tech. They could be forgiven for giving no more than a cursory glance at the soft toy sector, so they may have overlooked Pop Mart’s astonishing success in colonising the globe with furry elf dolls. And the long march of Labubu shows no sign of slowing down. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.