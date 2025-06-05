JAMIE CARR: Beauty is more than skin deep
The massed ranks of beauty editors will tell you that Rhode is not just a skincare brand, it is the skincare brand of Hailey Bieber
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Rhode: Skin-deep business deal
When you hear of a three-year-old company being sold at a valuation of $1bn, you could be forgiven for expecting it to offer some revolutionary technological advance to boldly go where no man has gone before, as fans of Star Trek and the split infinitive might suggest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.