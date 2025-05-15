JAMIE CARR: Mubadala gets active on AI
The sovereign wealth fund is a key player in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to diversify its economy away from oil
15 May 2025 - 05:00
Mubadala Investment Company: Oiling the wheels of AI
With assets under management of about $327bn, most would view Mubadala as a heavy hitter, but there’s so much oil loot sloshing around in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it only gets the silver medal position on the podium for the biggest sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi. It did, however, get the gold for the most active sovereign wealth fund in 2024, making $32.4bn of investments focused largely on North America, private equity and AI. ..
