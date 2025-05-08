JAMIE CARR: Berkshire prepares to change the Buffett
Anointed successor Greg Abel has his work cut out in matching the Sage of Omaha
08 May 2025 - 05:05
Berkshire Hathaway: Change of Buffett
In the pantheon of king-size challenges, it’s hard to imagine there’s anything much bigger than the one facing Greg Abel as he prepares to step into Warren Buffett’s size 12s at Berkshire Hathaway. Tim Cook must have felt a jitter or two when he succeeded Steve Jobs at Apple, but Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway for 60 years, transforming a medium-sized textile maker into a mighty conglomerate and winning himself a reputation that’s hard to challenge as the greatest investor of all time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.