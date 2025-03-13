JAMIE CARR: Broadcom chips away at Nvidia’s lead
Its AI-related business is expected to account for 30% of its total revenue by July
13 March 2025 - 05:00
Broadcom: Little gorilla grows up
Nvidia may have grabbed more of the headlines as the tech giants hurl money at the processing power needed to train large language AI models, but Broadcom has outperformed its more storied rival over the past year. ..
