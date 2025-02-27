JAMIE CARR: Doubling down on AI
It’s been a remarkably strong year for Meta so far, with 20 straight days of share price gains pushing the stock up by nearly 25%
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Meta: All smiles — even if it is fake
The dawning of the second era of Trump was marked with a presidential inauguration notable for seeing the great and the good of Silicon Valley lining up to kiss the ring with varying levels of enthusiasm. It was hard to tell quite what Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg felt about the political implications of the day, given the extent to which his attention was grabbed by Lauren Sanchez’s prominently deployed weapons of mass distraction, but the key factor appeared to be to show up and hope for the best. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.