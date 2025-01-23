JAMIE CARR: Mao’s little red app
As TikTok’s light briefly flickered in the US, users flocked to a Chinese alternative whose name they probably couldn’t pronounce — Xiaohongshu
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Diamond: Xiaohongshu
President Donald Trump has never been shy of swinging a few haymakers in the general direction of China, and in his first term he issued an executive order that would have barred TikTok from operating in the US if the courts hadn’t blocked it. But his sudden popularity on the platform appears to have changed his ever-principled mind. During the campaign he said: “I’m now a big star on TikTok! For all those who want to save TikTok in America, vote for Trump.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.