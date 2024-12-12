JAMIE CARR: Going hammer and tongs to the top
Creator of the world’s most popular miniature war game goes from one success to another
12 December 2024 - 05:00
It’s not just revenge of the nerds, it’s a triumph of the nerds as news comes through that Games Workshop, creator of the world’s most popular miniature war game, Warhammer, has entered the hallowed ranks of the FTSE 100.
For anyone sadly uninitiated in this fantasy world, players have an army of miniature models that they move around a playing field and simulate battles where the outcome is determined by a combination of dice rolls and simple arithmetic. ..
