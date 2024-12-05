Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Why Germany’s industrial giants are falling

They’ve long provided the backbone of Europe’s largest economy, but now they’re caught in a mighty squeeze between a declining European market and a glut of cheap imports from China

BL Premium
05 December 2024 - 05:00
by JAMIE CARR

easyJet: Taking to the air again

Travel is most definitely back on the agenda, as the huddled masses of Europe burst out of their pandemic torpor and launch themselves towards the sunbeds of the Costa. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.