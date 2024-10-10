JAMIE CARR: Living off the fat of the land (and the world)
Eli Lilly is blossoming thanks to its diabetes and anti-obesity drugs
10 October 2024 - 05:00
Eli Lilly: After Prozac, another big hit
Novo Nordisk may have spearheaded the weight-loss drug bonanza when it unleashed Ozempic on an extremely grateful US market in 2017, but Eli Lilly has joined the party with gusto. Its major headache is how to construct production lines to churn out the gut-busters fast enough to satisfy demand. ..
