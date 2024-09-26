JAMIE CARR: Cool breeze fans hot market
Midea’s stock is soaring as the aircon maker churns out products that help to create the very problem they solve
26 September 2024 - 05:00
Midea Group: Hot market for cool air
It may not bring a cheesy grin to the face of Greta Thunberg, but from an investment point of view, there’s a lot to be said for a product that builds its own demand. This is the case with the humble airconditioning unit, which does its standard day job of cooling the fevered brow while also churning out some 4% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to global warming and thus driving demand for even bigger and better aircon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.