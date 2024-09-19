JAMIE CARR: Cracking the clever code
OpenAI bears its ‘start-up’ label with pride but it’s been jousting on the same level as the tech giants for some time already
19 September 2024 - 05:00
OpenAI: Cracking the code
The traditional idea of a start-up involves a couple of pallid college dropouts tinkering in a garage, maxing out their credit cards and hammering friends and family to fund the development of a concept that might one day raise a little interest from a real investor. Somehow OpenAI is still hanging on to the start-up label, despite its latest fundraising round aiming to raise north of $5bn at the distinctly grown-up valuation of $150bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.