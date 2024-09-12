JAMIE CARR: OnlyFans: Fanning the money-making flames
OnlyFans takes an admirably libertarian attitude to the content its creators produce — and the business model is working
12 September 2024 - 05:00
OnlyFans: Fanning the money-making flames
OnlyFans is the subscription streaming platform that allows its 4.1-million content creators to interact directly with their 305-million fans, taking a healthy 20% slice of payments made on the platform for subscriptions, premium content and tips for a truly eye-watering performance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.