JAMIE CARR: Warren’s winning ways
Berkshire Hathaway has hit a valuation of $1-trillion, the first US company outside the tech sector to do so
05 September 2024 - 05:00
Berkshire Hathaway: Happy birthday for Oupa Warren
The standard 94th birthday present might trend towards a particularly comfortable pair of slippers, possibly an upgrade to AI-enhanced dentures or, for the sadly sedentary, a fancy new pickleball paddle. For Warren Buffett, however, the big day coincided almost exactly with the welcome news that the company that has been his life’s work since he took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 had hit a valuation of $1-trillion, the first US company outside the tech sector to achieve that particular target. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.