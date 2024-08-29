JAMIE CARR: What do you do with a diamond this big?
The discovery of the second-largest diamond ever is a triumph for Lucara, the Canadian junior that bought De Beers’s stake in the Karowe mine in 2009
29 August 2024 - 05:00
Lucara Diamond Corp: Bright, shiny — and big
This column’s always on the lookout for a big old diamond, and Lucara has provided it in spades with a 2,492-carat sparkler from the Karowe mine in Botswana. Fresh on the back of an Olympic gold in the men’s 200m, it’s been quite a month for our northerly neighbours, and the discovery of the second-largest diamond ever will attract a flurry of interest from luxury brands, high-end jewellers, royal families and oligarchs’ wives the world over. ..
