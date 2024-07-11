JAMIE CARR: Making money is cool
Former basket case Abercrombie & Fitch has managed a complete resurrection by appealing to a broader clientele
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Abercrombie & Fitch: Growing up, and growing
Abercrombie & Fitch made its name in the 1990s with a strategy of deliberately targeting the “good-looking, cool kids”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.