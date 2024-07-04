JAMIE CARR: Nike’s no longer walking on air
The world’s largest sportswear manufacturer has warned that sales would drop this year, causing its share price to tank by 20% in a day
04 July 2024 - 05:00
Rivian: VW waves EV wand
Imagine for a moment that you’re a Californian EV manufacturer expecting to lose about $3bn this year, and that despite having raised $13.5bn in an IPO in November 2021, it looks like the piggy bank will be empty some time in 2025. With a share price down over 90% from its peak, it’s all looking a bit goodnight Vienna unless a substantial fairy godmother does a bit of wand waving, and this is precisely the role that Volkswagen (VW) played for Rivian, announcing an investment of up to $5bn by 2026. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.