JAMIE CARR: It’s all happening at the pub
Thanks to patrons downing Guinness by the barrel, Young’s has made record profits
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Young’s: They’re here for the beer
It’s rare to hear anything but wailing and gnashing of teeth from a pub industry that has seen boozers closing down all over the place as they struggle with costs going through the roof and cash-strapped punters opting to stay at home with a six-pack. Pub group Young’s, however, is bucking the trend with an upbeat announcement of record profits after an expansion binge in which it acquired City Pub Group for £158m alongside eight individual acquisitions, and an investment of £84.5m in its existing estate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.