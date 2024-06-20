JAMIE CARR: Toying with technology
Raspberry Foundation makes computing as easy as pi
20 June 2024 - 05:00
Diamond: Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi was launched in 2012 as the commercial arm of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a charity promoting computer science education across the world. The initial idea was to create a low-cost, programmable computer that would allow youngsters to rekindle the rush of excitement generated at the start of the personal computing era, where those with long memories can bear witness to the sheer adrenaline of getting to grips with a BBC Micro or a ZX Spectrum, with its mighty 16KB of RAM. ..
