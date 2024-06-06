JAMIE CARR: These Boots were made for making money
The UK’s leading pharmacy chain is in rude health
06 June 2024 - 05:00
Boots: Sitting pretty after 175 years
As the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain sticks the candles on the cake for its 175th birthday celebrations, its business is looking in rude health. Pretax profits were up 42.3% to £237.6m on the back of strong beauty sales, though it won’t have been shifting a lot of the SPF 50 due to a summer consisting entirely of grey skies and drizzle. Its online business continues to grow, with sales up 16.8% to make up more than 17% of the company’s total sales. ..
