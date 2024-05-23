JAMIE CARR: Chinese electric vehicle battery maker gets big charge
CATL could be the most influential company in the world that hardly anyone has heard of
23 May 2024 - 05:00
CATL: Here’s to a long life
There was a time when Chinese industry had a reputation for ripping off Western intellectual property and using it to produce inferior copies of the original items. Sadly for Western industry, those days are long gone, as is shown by the latest announcements from the catchily named Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. CATL is the world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), and it may well be the most influential company in the world that hardly anyone outside the industry has ever heard of. ..
