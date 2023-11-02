JAMIE CARR: Huawei shrugs off sanctions to challenge iPhone
US sanctions had been designed to prevent the company getting its hands on 5G technology, but that proved about as effective as attempts to stop Pieter-Steph du Toit getting his mitts on a loose ball
02 November 2023 - 05:00
Huawei: A Bok of a smartphone
Just to divert the focus for a moment from a certain tournament that may have been taking place in France, the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has laughed off the impact of Western sanctions with a 178% increase in profits in the third quarter. If William Webb Ellis had picked up a smartphone and run with it, there’s a sporting chance it would have been a Huawei as the brand grew its market share in China from 9.1% a year ago to a healthy 12.9%. ..
