JAMIE CARR: Arm gets a big leg up
But feathers may fly as controversial Chick-fil-A plans renewed launch in UK
21 September 2023 - 05:00
Arm: Getting a big leg up
After a couple of years in which the IPO market has been pining for the fjords, with investor appetite similar to that of an anorexic confronting a pie and chips, there is a great deal of hope that Arm’s triumphant debut on the Nasdaq might mark a turning point. The Cambridge-based chip designer saw its share price shoot up by almost 25% on its first day of trading, raising a much-needed $5bn for SoftBank, giving the company a valuation of $65bn in the biggest US listing for almost two years. ..
