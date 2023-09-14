JAMIE CARR: Impressive Shoprite scores under the posts
Sixty60 delivery operation kicks all the conversions, and its opponents’ butts
14 September 2023 - 05:00
Shoprite Holdings: Cashing in on the rugby too
Any fule kno it’s pretty basic to make money when the economy’s pumping with loot, but to do so when the consumer is squeezed until the very squeaking of the pips is the mark of a genuinely outstanding operator. There can be few more astute judges of value than a punter stuck in the middle of a cost of living crisis, and the fact that Shoprite has gained market share for 52 months on the trot shows that the nation of trolley pushers is voting with its feet. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.