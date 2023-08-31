JAMIE CARR: Still teaching the state lessons
Curro back on track as it turns 25
31 August 2023
It’s time to crack out the party hats and pop a celebratory cork or two, because Curro has marked its 25th birthday with a welcome return to form.
For years, the company swept through the local educational landscape like a Mongol horde that had just received a stiffly worded letter from HQ detailing the fate in store for anybody deemed to be less than totally committed to the pillage and plunder. Inevitably a period of consolidation followed the initial explosive growth, but now it’s back on track with a 34% rise in recurring headline earnings...
