JAMIE CARR: JPMorgan Chase still on the money
JPMorgan Chase’s revenue and profits hit the heights but interest rate gloom lifts provision for credit losses to $1.7bn
20 July 2023 - 05:00
JPMorgan Chase: Still on the money
The great American financier must be sitting in the great counting house in the sky admiring the work that is still being done in his name at the world’s biggest bank. Highlighting the gulf in quality between the two organisations, Citigroup announced that its profits were down by more than a third in the last quarter, while JPMorgan Chase’s were up by 67% and revenue ballooned to a record $41bn. Both were hit by the collapse of investment banking, but while JPMorgan’s fees were down 6%, Citigroup’s tanked by 44%. ..
