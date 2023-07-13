JAMIE CARR: Musk is hanging by a thread
Zuckerberg has gone for the jugular with Instagram’s launch of Threads, a clone of Twitter without all the chaos
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Meta: Survival of the fittest fighter
The mouth-watering prospect of a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk certainly represents an interesting way to settle a corporate rivalry, but there’s no doubt that the smart money would be on Zuckerberg. The Meta boss is extremely fit and has been winning Brazilian jiujitsu tournaments, and while Musk has been tweeting pictures of his workouts with mixed martial arts experts, it still looks as though he’s been spending more time wrestling with the contents of his refrigerator. ..
