JAMIE CARR: Apple continues to astonish
Market cap eases past $3-trillion and Vision Pro headset promises more good news to come
New York City may have to reconsider its branding, because as of last week there’s only one big Apple in town. The tech monster’s market capitalisation closed a session at more than $3-trillion for the first time, marking a gain a whisker short of 50% in the year, way ahead of the S&P 500’s 15.9% advance. This comes despite two consecutive quarters of revenue decline and a projected 2.4% revenue drop for the year, and reflects investors’ belief that consumers will continue to covet ever fancier iPhones.
Supply-chain issues appear to have been sorted out after China abandoned its zero-Covid policy last year, and it is concentrating on developing market share in India and other emerging markets where there is considerable room for growth. The big news of the month, however, was the launch of its Vision Pro “spatial computing” headset, which has been touted by some as its most significant new product since it introduced an unsuspecting world to the iPhone back in 2007...
