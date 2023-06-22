Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Toyota’s poised for an EV breakthrough

The Japanese giant makes big promises on longer driving ranges and shorter charging times

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00

Toyota Motor Corp: Everything back to going right

With economic data coming through to indicate that Japan has emerged from a technical recession on the back of a recovery in household spending and the reappearance of tourists post-Covid, the Nikkei index has been hitting highs that it hadn’t seen since its bubble burst way back in 1989. Leading the charge has been Toyota, which had its best week on the market since 2009 after announcing plans to launch a new generation of electric vehicles (EVs) with capabilities that promise to leave anything on the road today eating dust. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.