PIF: Buying more than a round
With Father’s Day around the corner, there may be a few dutiful offspring contemplating the purchase of something golf-related for the paterfamilias, maybe a sleeve of Pro V1s or a new mashie niblick. Of course when you’re Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, things seem to happen on a rather larger scale, as was shown when Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) stepped up to the plate and bought him men’s professional golf. ..
JAMIE CARR: Saudi fund aiming for the pin
For now it’s about using vast amounts of petrodollars to polish up the kingdom’s image
