Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Saudi fund aiming for the pin

For now it’s about using vast amounts of petrodollars to polish up the kingdom’s image

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

PIF: Buying more than a round

With Father’s Day around the corner, there may be a few dutiful offspring contemplating the purchase of something golf-related for the paterfamilias, maybe a sleeve of Pro V1s or a new mashie niblick. Of course when you’re Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, things seem to happen on a rather larger scale, as was shown when Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) stepped up to the plate and bought him men’s professional golf. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.