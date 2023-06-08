Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Page-turners for every level of taste

The humble book is proof that tech Armageddons have often been overstated

08 June 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

Bloomsbury Publishing: The power of books

Many a member of a doomsday cult has had to make a swift readjustment when, after years of pounding the pavements with the sandwich boards proclaiming “The end is nigh”, the appointed date has arrived and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have refused to emerge from the comfort of the stable. So perhaps we should resist the temptation of admitting defeat to generative artificial intelligence and celebrate products that tweak the nose of progress and shove a sharpened stick into prophecies of their imminent demise, such as the humble printed book. ..

