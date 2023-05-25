JAMIE CARR: JPMorgan just keeps on growing

Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
JPMorgan: A bank to bank on
A wander round the Morgan library on New York’s Madison Avenue gives a pretty swift idea of the rewards that one of the greatest bankers accrued over the decades in which he dominated Wall Street. JP Morgan was famous as much for the size of his nose as of his wallet, and once that mighty proboscis started sniffing around the collecting world there was no stopping him. Most collectors would be happy with one Gutenberg Bible; Morgan had three. ..
