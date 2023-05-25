Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: JPMorgan just keeps on growing

The bank seems to have been the beneficiary of significant deposit inflows in the rush to quality that followed the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

25 May 2023 - 05:00

JPMorgan: A bank to bank on

A wander round the Morgan library on New York’s Madison Avenue gives a pretty swift idea of the rewards that one of the greatest bankers accrued over the decades in which he dominated Wall Street. JP Morgan was famous as much for the size of his nose as of his wallet, and once that mighty proboscis started sniffing around the collecting world there was no stopping him. Most collectors would be happy with one Gutenberg Bible; Morgan had three.  ..

