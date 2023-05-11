Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Profits leap for energy giant Shell

Oil and gas prices are down but higher liquefied natural gas production help to make up for it

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

Shell: On an energy tightrope

If you were in the ultimate squeaky bum position of personal investment adviser to Vladimir Putin and keen to avoid the one-way trip to the basements of Lubyanka, the sensible approach would have been to build up a long position in oil and gas majors the moment the boss glanced towards Ukraine. Since the invasion, the disruption to energy markets has seen the majors pouring out cash to an extent that may seem fairly obscene to anybody struggling to pay their heating bills. ..

