Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Gunfight at the OK Bazaars turns out to have been just a Wild Bunch
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
Shell: On an energy tightrope
If you were in the ultimate squeaky bum position of personal investment adviser to Vladimir Putin and keen to avoid the one-way trip to the basements of Lubyanka, the sensible approach would have been to build up a long position in oil and gas majors the moment the boss glanced towards Ukraine. Since the invasion, the disruption to energy markets has seen the majors pouring out cash to an extent that may seem fairly obscene to anybody struggling to pay their heating bills. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Profits leap for energy giant Shell
Oil and gas prices are down but higher liquefied natural gas production help to make up for it
Shell: On an energy tightrope
If you were in the ultimate squeaky bum position of personal investment adviser to Vladimir Putin and keen to avoid the one-way trip to the basements of Lubyanka, the sensible approach would have been to build up a long position in oil and gas majors the moment the boss glanced towards Ukraine. Since the invasion, the disruption to energy markets has seen the majors pouring out cash to an extent that may seem fairly obscene to anybody struggling to pay their heating bills. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.